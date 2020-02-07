



Police say it was just after 4:30 p.m. when Samuel Reynolds was shot outside his home, on the grounds of an apartment complex in the 900 block of Benge Drive. The teen, who was a student at Arlington High, was rushed to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Investigators quickly identified a suspect and four hours after the shooting announced they had the boy in custody. Police did not release a lot of information about the alleged shooter because he is underage.

We have made an arrest in the tragic death of an @ArlingtonISD student this evening. The suspect, a male juvenile, was taken into custody by detectives without incident. Due to the juvenile’s age, we cannot relase his identity. We have a lot of work to do on this case tonight. pic.twitter.com/g0ltpJDTpF — Will Johnson (@ArlingtonChief) February 7, 2020

Arlington Police Chief Will Johnson expressed his frustration about the crime on social media, saying, “This senseless act of gun violence has no place in society and our hometown community.”

Johnson said as the department gathers more information about the young suspect they will pay particular attention to how the boy got his hands on the “firearm used in the offense.”

Police say the suspect and the victim knew each other.

Grief counselors are at Arlington High this morning to offer assistance to students, teachers and staff. Administrators with the Arlington Independent School District say they will remain on the campus as long as needed.

The investigation into the shooting continues and anyone with information is being asked to contact Arlington police at 817-459-5691. Tipsters wanting to remain anonymous can call the Tarrant County Crime Stoppers line at 817 469-TIPS.