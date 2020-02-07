Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Police arrested three men for allegedly street racing on a highway.
Police released dash cam video video showing the traffic backup on I-35W near Spur 280.
Around 10:15 p.m. Thursday night, drivers began calling police, saying multiple vehicles were racing and doing donuts on the highway, forcing traffic to come to a halt.
Police were able to catch up to one of the drivers.
Paul Brewer, 21, was arrested for racing on the highway.
Two other people in the car, Jakob Bunyard, 17, and Shody Porter, 23, were also charged for racing on the highway, even though they were passengers.
Police said it’s possible more people will be charged in this case.
More to come.