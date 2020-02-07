Comments
HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – After calls from neighbors about a “horrendous smell,” Galveston police rescued 51 animals rescued include 39 dogs, seven chickens, two goats, one horse, one cat and one goose from a house, according to SPCA officials.
Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset described the home as “a hoarding situation and said it was filled with trash, feces and smelled so terrible even officers struggled to try to help rescue the animals,” according to the Houston Chronicle.
The animals were taken to the SPCA and are receiving individualized treatment. Preliminary exams revealed many of the animals suffered from medical conditions such as severe dental disease and had very few teeth, as well as severe flea allergies, dermatitis and some fractures.
The homeowner was present during the seizure and could face animal cruelty or animal neglect charges, Trochesset said. She is due in a court hearing in 10 days.