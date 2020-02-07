DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 3-year-old boy is safe after police said a person stole a vehicle at a Dallas convenience store while he was inside. Now police are looking for that person.

According to police, the incident started at around 3 a.m. at a store near Camp Wisdom Road and Interstate-35E.

The boy’s father told police the child was asleep inside the car so he left him inside while he went into the store. While the father was inside the store, a person jumped into the car and drove off.

Police said the car and the child were found a short distance away at another convenience store near I-35E and Laureland Road. The suspect was not located.

The child was not injured.

“I believe and know it was the grace of God that put it in the heart of the person who took the car to stop and let my grandson go. Because it could have been another way,” the child’s grandmother said.

Police are looking the suspect who took the vehicle and child but a description has not yet been made available.