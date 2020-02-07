SAN DIEGO (CBSDFW.COM) – Some 14,000 soft baby and toddler carriers, sold at Amazon, Target and Walmart, are being recalled because of a fall hazard.
The recall, by the Consumer Product Safety Commission, was issued because the buckles on the carriers can break.
The carriers, imported from China to California-based Infantino, were sold during November and December 2019, with costs ranging from $30 to $50.
Three products are a part of the Infantino recall –
- Go Forward 4-in-1 Evolved Ergonomic Carrier
- Flip Front2back Carrier
- Up Close Newborn Carrier
Each front facing infant carrier is cotton with a front padded pouch and has either a black body with black straps, or a gray body with black straps.
The carriers with lot codes ending in 0619 and 0719 are the only ones included in the recall. The product name and lot code can be found on a label sewn inside the carriers.
So far the company hasn’t received any reports of injuries related to broken buckles.
Parents who own any of the recalled carries are being urged to stop using them immediately and contact Infantino for a replacement. The company customer service line is 800-840-4916 or inquires can be sent by email.
Information about the recall can also be found on the company’s website.