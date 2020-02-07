DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Health and Human Services reported the 16th flu-related death in Dallas County for the 2019-2020 season on Friday evening.
The patient was 62 years old with underlying medical conditions and lived in Dallas.
In addition to the 16 confirmed flu-related deaths, here are two possible influenza-associated pediatric deaths that are pending the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office determination of cause of death.
“This latest death is another reminder that flu is serious and remains at high levels in our community. It is still not too late to get the flu vaccine if you have not already done so, and practice prevention measures,” said Dr. Philip Huang, DCHHS Director and Health Authority.
“Getting flu vaccine is especially important for persons with chronic health conditions, such as asthma, diabetes, or heart disease-to decrease their risk of severe flu illness. Practicing everyday preventive actions can also help slow the spread of influenza and other respiratory illnesses. These steps include: frequent hand washing, covering your coughs/sneezes with a tissue or into your elbow and staying home if you have flu-like symptoms. Finally, if you do get sick with the flu, take antiviral medications if your doctor prescribes them.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends a yearly flu vaccine for all persons aged six months and older, with rare exception.
Flu vaccines for adults and children are available at all DCHHS immunization clinic sites at no cost.
DCCHS will provide free flu immunizations for adults and children at the following community outreach locations:
Monday, February 10, 2020
Dallas Life Foundation
1100 Cadiz St.
Dallas, TX 75215
3:00 pm – 5:00 pm
Monday, February 24, 2020
Mexican Consulate
1210 River Bend Dr.
Dallas, TX 75247
10:00 am – 12:00 pm