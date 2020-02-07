



Dez Bryant is usually outspoken on Twitter about his desire to return to football — whether it be with the Cowboys or someone else. However, now it appears he’s made that plea a bit more personal by reaching out directly to the chief operating officer of the team.

COO and Vice President Stephen Jones told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that Bryant texted him about a possible return to the team that he spent eight seasons with.

“He [Bryant] has texted me that he would like to come back,” Jones said. We have nothing but great respect for Dez and what he accomplished here. Certainly, as we look forward into the future we look at all opportunities and all potential players that could maybe help us out.”

Bryant was cut from the team after the 2017 season and has been out of the league since. He made a brief return when the New Orleans Saints signed him in the middle of the 2018 season, but he tore his achilles during a practice before he got to play in a game.

The former Cowboys receiver has been vocal about wanting to return to football, saying his body and mindset are ready. He’s also posted videos on social media of him working out to show his determination.

Recently, Bryant tweeted that he would take a lesser role to get back into the NFL after spending his eight seasons on the Cowboys as “the main guy.”

“I want to be part of a team where I’m not the focal point.. I have no problem not being the main guy…. I bet I do damage,” he tweeted.

He was also very outspoken about his dislike for former Dallas coach Jason Garrett and how his final years on the team went. When it was announced that Garrett wouldn’t be the coach anymore, Bryant said he had “no sympathy” for him.

Now the Cowboys have a new head coach in Mike McCarthy and a mostly new coaching staff. It appears Bryant likes what he sees and wouldn’t mind putting the star on again.