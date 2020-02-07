Comments
CRANDALL (CBSDFW.COM) – One person is dead after the driver of a pickup lost control and crashed into a house in Kaufman County.
The accident happened just before 6:00 a.m., off of West U.S. Highway 175.
According to police, for some unknown reason the driver of a Dodge 1500, traveling west on 175, ran off the roadway and lost control.
The truck traveled for a short distance and eventually slammed into a house. The house was occupied but no one inside was injured.
The driver of the pickup died at the scene.
The crash is under investigation.