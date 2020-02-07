Comments
KAUFMAN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – For the last week or so North Texas has been a hotbed for $1 million lottery winners and another person has joined the club.
A person in Combine, Texas has claimed a top winning prize on a scratch-off ticket.
The winner scratched their way to richness playing the Multiplier Spectacular game.
The winning ticket was purchased at the Combine Express convenience store, along FM 3039.
The winner, who has elected to remain anonymous, is the first to get one of three top $1 million prizes in the game.
A Denton resident got 5 out of 6 numbers in the Mega Millions Lottery game and claimed a second-tier prize of $1 million on February 6. One day before, on February 5, a Sachse resident won $1 million on a scratch-off ticket and a woman in Mesquite won $1 million on a scratch-off on February 4.