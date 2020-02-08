Comments
FARMERS BRANCH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Three adults and two juveniles were arrested early Saturday morning for aggravated robbery.
At approximately 1:18 a.m. Feb. 8, police responded to an aggravated robbery/kidnapping call in the 2500 block of Vintage Drive, where the victim stated their vehicle was stolen at gunpoint.
However, the vehicle was shortly located in the 3000 block of Forest Lane and police arrested the five suspects — whose identities have not been released at this time.
It was later revealed that no kidnapping took place, but officers said the investigation is still ongoing.