NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The National Weather Service said although severe storms are mainly expected Sunday, there is also a chance DFW could see a “low tornado threat.”

CBS 11 Meteorologist Erin Moran said North Texas will begin to get some showers around 9 a.m. Sunday with strong storm chances coming just before midnight.

In a tweet posted Saturday, the NWS Fort Worth said the strong storms are more likely near and east of I-35.

While hail would be the main hazard, the NWS said there could also be a low tornado threat as well.

