NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The National Weather Service said although severe storms are mainly expected Sunday, there is also a chance DFW could see a “low tornado threat.”
CBS 11 Meteorologist Erin Moran said North Texas will begin to get some showers around 9 a.m. Sunday with strong storm chances coming just before midnight.
In a tweet posted Saturday, the NWS Fort Worth said the strong storms are more likely near and east of I-35.
UPDATE: A few strong or severe storms are possible on Sunday mainly near and east of I-35 corridor. While hail would be the main hazard, there could also be a low tornado threat as well which we'll be monitoring throughout the day. Stay tuned for updates! #dfwwx #ctxwx #txwx pic.twitter.com/UyEUQiUTb3
— NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) February 9, 2020
While hail would be the main hazard, the NWS said there could also be a low tornado threat as well.