DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — One person has been injured following a shooting outside a Dallas Dave & Buster’s Sunday afternoon.
Officials said two group of individuals were involved in a verbal altercation inside the Dave & Buster’s located in the 9400 block of North Central Expressway.
When both groups decided to take their disagreement outside, one of the suspects turned around and open fired — striking a victim, police said. The victim was transported to a local hospital with a non-life threatening injury.
One suspect has since been apprehended, however their identity has not been released at this time.