DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A 20-year-old man has died after being run over by a truck doing doughnuts in a northwest Dallas parking lot early Sunday morning.
At approximately 1:35 a.m. Feb. 9, Crystian Hernandez was sitting on the back left window of 28-year-old Edgar Moncada’s pickup truck, clinging to it while Moncada performed doughnuts in a closed business parking lot at 11600 Newberry St.
Moncada was driving the truck in a clockwise rotation when the Hernandez fell out of the window and got ran over by the back left tire. He was pronounced dead at Parkland Memorial Hospital.
Police said Moncada remained at the location and was shortly placed under arrest for manslaughter.