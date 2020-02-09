FLOWER MOUND (CBSDFW.COM) — A United States Naval Academy Midshipman from North Texas died while taking a semi-annual physical readiness test in Maryland Saturday.
Officials said sophomore Duke Carrillo, 21, of Flower Mound collapsed during the 1.5 mile run portion of the test and was shortly rushed to the Anne Arundel Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 12:23 p.m.
In a statement released Sunday, U.S. Naval Academy’s 63rd Superintendent Sean Buck said he, his wife as well as staff and faculty are in mourning of the sudden and tragic loss of Carrillo.
“Our most heartfelt sympathies and condolences go out to the entire Carrillo family, and our extended Naval Academy family, during this extremely difficult time.”
Carrillo was a quantitative economics major and had earned a 4.0 last semester. He was a member of the 24th Company, a member of the Naval Academy’s Flight Training Squadron, VT-NA and had served as a Naval Academy Summer Seminar squad leader this past summer. He ultimately had aspirations of being a naval aviator.
“Duke was an active member of 24th company; he was able to have a special and close relationship with each of his classmates and company mates,” 24th Company Officer Lieutenant Sara Lewis said. “I am honestly able to say he was friends with everyone and uplifted those around him. Due to his calm and loving personality, he will be especially missed in 24th company.”
Currently, the circumstances surrounding the cause of Carrillo’s death are under review.