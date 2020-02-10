KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — An Arizona woman accused of swindling money from at least four people with special needs as a fiduciary has been captured in North Texas.
Krista Cline, 42, was booked into the Kaufman County Jail Monday morning and will be extradited, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office in Arizona.
Detectives in Yavapai County have been trying to track her down after she failed to appear in court for hearings in her case.
Authorities say Cline was entrusted with the bank accounts of four clients who had special needs between November 2014 and May 2017. She is accused of using her position to defraud them of more than $174,000. Investigators say there is evidence she transferred their funds into her personal bank account, even after some of them passed.
She is facing five counts of theft, four counts of fraud and two counts of failure to appear.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)