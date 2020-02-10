Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Now that the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo is over, the “dirt guys” from Special-T-Tracks are cleaning out approximately 16 million pounds of dirt from the Dickies Arena.
The dirt is stored in location near University Drive in Fort Worth to be used again next year at the stock show and rodeo.
Brent Beal with Special-T-Tracks says it will take about five days to remove all the dirt and get the arena ready for its next event.
“We’re under a time restraint and we’re up also up against the weather that Mother Nature is going to deliver,” said Beal.