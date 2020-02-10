PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Plano City Council presented Dr. Myrtle Hightower with a key to the City at their meeting on Monday night.

She was designated a Plano Citizen Extraordinaire by the city council.

Dr. Hightower served on many committees and boards throughout Plano, and began a Black History program that has grown to become the annual community-wide MLK Day celebration.

She worked in Plano ISD for many years as a teacher and counselor, and also taught at Collin College.

Along with her late husband John, Dr. Hightower created the Hightower Foundation scholarship as part of the Collin College Foundation.

“Because of their resounding voice in the community, Plano ISD named an elementary school after the Hightowers,” the city of Plano said in a news release.

Dr. Hightower began her career and her history of community service in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She held many positions in education in Oklahoma, including Dean of Women at her alma mater, Langston University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in English after starting school at 15 years old.

Dr. Hightower also earned a Master of Teaching degree from Northeastern State University and a PhD from the University of Cincinnati.

Dr. Hightower has been honored with numerous awards and was selected as one of Plano ISD’s 100 Heroes, is a Collin College Living Legacy and a recipient of the Texas Hero for Children Award.