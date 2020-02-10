



Palmore, 33, was the father of 7-year-old Jorden Rodgers and 1-year-old Julien Rodgers.

Dallas County court records show Palmore had been arrested at least seven times in six years.

He had been charged with aggravated assault, aggravated robbery, theft and driving without a license.

As of Monday afternoon, his two boys were with specialists from the Children’s Advocacy Center.

The boys’ mother, Latiffiney Rodgers, 26, was found dead in her East Dallas apartment Sunday night.

The SWAT team surrounded another apartment after getting information Palmore was hiding inside.

Palmore, the immediate suspect for the murder and the missing children, took his own life with a gunshot.

The boys’ grandmother said Palmore had been violent with their mother before.