TEMPLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – A Central Texas police officer was charged with manslaughter for the fatal shooting of an unarmed man.

Temple Officer Carmen DeCruz was charged with the second-degree felony in the Dec. 2 shooting of Michael Dean, Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza said in a statement.

His bond was set at $500,000.

DeCruz tried to stop Dean for speeding on the night of Dec. 2, but the 28-year-old didn’t stop and a “short pursuit ensued,” according to a police report.

