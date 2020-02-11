



Due to the reduction in demand, American Airlines has extended the suspension of flying to and from mainland China and Hong Kong from its Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) and Los Angeles (LAX) hubs.

· Flights between DFW/LAX and the mainland China are suspended through April 24.

· Flights between DFW and Hong Kong (HKG) are suspended through April 23.

· Flights between LAX and HKG are suspended through April 24.

With the death toll from the coronavirus currently at 1,017, the number of people traveling to and from China has greatly diminished. The head of the World Health Organization gathered top scientists in Geneva on Tuesday to try and answer a raft of questions about the new disease. Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus issued a plea for global unity against “a common enemy that does not respect borders or ideologies.”

The WHO said there were 42,708 confirmed cases of the disease in China alone, with 393 more in 24 different countries. That includes a new case confirmed Monday in San Diego, the 13th person diagnosed in the U.S. Like most cases, that patient was recently in the Chinese city of Wuhan. All but one of the fatalities from the virus have been in China.

Here are answers to some commonly asked questions about the airline’s flight suspension.

Which airports in mainland China does American serve?

American serves Shanghai Pudong Airport (PVG) and Beijing Capital International Airport (PEK) from DFW and LAX. They also serve Hong Kong International Airport (HKG) from DFW and LAX. On average, there is one flight to each city per day from both DFW and LAX for a total of six flights.

My flight was canceled and I don’t want to rebook. Can I get a refund?

Yes. If a flight is canceled and a customer chooses to not be rebooked, they may request a full refund by visiting aa.com/refunds.

Who should customers contact if they need help changing their travel plans as a result of the travel restriction?

Customers should contact their original booking provider. American’s Reservations team can be contacted at:

U.S. Toll Free: 800-582-1573 (for customers in the United States)

China: +86-400-898-1222 (for customers in China)

U.S. Non-Toll Free: +1 817-786-3818 (for customers calling from country other than United States or China)

These are approved entry points for customers entering the United States if the customer has visited mainland China (excluding Hong Kong and Macau) within the last 14 days?