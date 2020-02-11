DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The owner of Oak Cliff Coffee Roasters ​​is stepping in to save a 115-year-old home on the corner of West 10th Street and North Bishop Avenue from demolition. ​​

“I love historic architecture,” ​​Shannon Neffendorf said. “I love just the style of it, ​the revival front.”

Neffendorf said historic structures are what makes the neighborhood so special and as more of them are torn down to make way for high-dollar condos and businesses, he works to save what’s already here.

“My cafe, that was a restoration,” he said. “It’s two buildings. One is a 1920s and one is a 1940s.”

Two years ago he restored a nearby three-story apartment ​​building and turned it ​​into affordable housing for some of his employees.​​

When he learned a developer had plans to ​​tear down the two-story colonial revival off West 10th, he asked if he could save it.

“They’re delaying their plans to allow us to do this​ and so I’m grateful they’re giving us the chance to do this,” he said.

Next month, the home is expected to be on the move. It’s headed to ​the Oak Cliff Coffee ​Roasters campus, behind Davis Street Expresso. ​​

“They’re going to cut the top section off and then take the lower portion of the structure, ​hopefully all in one piece, and move that to the new site,” architect ​Alicia Quintans said.

“We’ll have a specified route that the truck will take.” ​

“With the size of it there’s a bit of challenge, but in the long run it’s been worth it,” Neffendorf said. “​There’s an aesthetic and there’s a feel and there’s something ​that people get out of the character of it that is a part of what we do.”

Neffendorf is getting this home for free, but will pay to relocate it. ​​The move alone is estimated to cost around $200,000. ​This whole process is estimated to take take about a month. ​

