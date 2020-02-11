MESQUITE (CBSDFW.COM) – When 36-year-old Joshua Bell knocked on a Vietnam Veteran’s door offering to repair her roof, he ended up $17,000 richer and ran off without fixing a thing.
Now the Mesquite Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find the fraud suspect.
Bell has ties to the Austin and Gainesville areas, and currently has multiple warrants issued for his arrest.
The Mesquite Police Department has an active warrant issued for Bell for Theft of Property.
He travels frequently from the Austin to Dallas area, and is likely staying in hotels in and around Dallas. Bell is known to drive a silver 2019 Chevrolet Silverado Z71 Trail Boss Edition (TX LP MSH-2023).
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5000.00 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense. If you have information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 1-877-373-TIPS (8477); or contact Investigator A Soto at 972-216-6704.