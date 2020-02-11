JOHNSON COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A North Texas school district closed its doors early Tuesday and for the rest of the week due to the flu and other illnesses, the district announced.
Officials with Rio Vista ISD in Johnson County said the district closed at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and will remain closed until next Tuesday, Feb. 18.
The district did not give an exact reason for the closing, other than to say it is because of the flu and other unspecified illnesses. It’s unknown if there’s an outbreak of the flu at the district’s schools.
There are three schools in the district: an elementary school, a middle school and a high school.
The district is located in Rio Vista, Texas which is about 9 miles south of Cleburne in southern Johnson County.
CBS 11 News has reached out to district officials for more clarity on the closing.
This story will be updated as more information is released.