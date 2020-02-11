ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington Police issued a Silver Alert for Toni Walker, 66, on Monday night, but on Tuesday morning, they reported she was found and in good health.
Police tweeted at 9:42 a.m., “Our Silver Alert Missing Person Toni Walker has been located and is in good health!! We are thankful that she will be back home with her family soon!”
Update:
Our Silver Alert Missing Person Toni Walker has been located and is in good health!! We are thankful that she will be back home with her family soon!
— Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) February 11, 2020
Police said she was reported missing, Monday, February 10, around 12:30 p.m.
Walker, was believed to have left her home in the 1200 block of Enclave Ct. on foot.
Walker has a diagnosed impaired mental condition and meets the state requirements for a Silver Alert to be activated.
She is 5’3” tall, weighs 140 lbs, wears her hair in a ponytail, and has star tattoos on her neck.
She was last seen wearing a house dress with a yellow coat.