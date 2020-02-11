WEATHERRAIN IN NORTH TEXAS | Alerts | Radar | Forecast
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington Police issued a Silver Alert for Toni Walker, 66, on Monday night, but on Tuesday morning, they reported she was found and in good health.

Police tweeted at 9:42 a.m., “Our Silver Alert Missing Person Toni Walker has been located and is in good health!! We are thankful that she will be back home with her family soon!”

Police said she was reported missing, Monday, February 10, around 12:30 p.m.

Walker, was believed to have left her home in the 1200 block of Enclave Ct. on foot.

A Silver Alert has been issued for Toni Walker of Arlington. (Arlington PD)

Walker has a diagnosed impaired mental condition and meets the state requirements for a Silver Alert to be activated.

She is 5’3” tall, weighs 140 lbs, wears her hair in a ponytail, and has star tattoos on her neck.

She was last seen wearing a house dress with a yellow coat.

 

