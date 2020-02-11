DUNCANVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to Duncanville High School due to reports of an active shooter around 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, but that was never the case.

There was no shooting or shooter.

Police officers from Duncanville, Cedar Hill, DeSoto and Dallas responded to the school, but it turned out there was no gun, rather fireworks going off.

Duncanville Police said a student was scene on surveillance camera setting off the fireworks inside the building.

Students were sheltering in place according to Duncanville ISD.

The school district explained “a student prank involving fireworks” was followed by the fire alarm being activated, causing students, teachers and staff to evacuate the high school.

A short time later, school administrators identified the “source of the prank” and the fireworks in the hallway, and students were allowed back inside the building.

School was let out at the usual time, 3:00 p.m.

The school district went on to explain in a statement, “The students involved have been identified and face appropriate discipline based on the student code of conduct. This incident prompted safety protocols to go into place and disrupted the learning environment at Duncanville High School. Understandably, it also caused fear for students, family, our employees and entire community.”