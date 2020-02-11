TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s cold and raining here now, but it wasn’t so long ago that North Texas and other parts of the state saw falling snow. Well, when you’re a toddler whose never seen snow and your favorite movie ever is “Frozen”… yeah.
Meet Madelyn, a 2-year-old who danced with wild abandon and let her inner Elsa free when nearly 10 inches of snow fell in the western part of the Lone Star State earlier this month.
The tot ventured out into the winter wonderland for the first time and reenacted her favorite scene from the movie “Frozen.”
In full regalia, Madelyn wore her Elsa dress, crown and gloves and reminiscent of a broadway production gave her performance everything she had.
Her mom, Kristi Michele, said she made the Facebook post public for family and friends, writing that “Madelyn finally got some snow to do her scene.” But the video quickly went viral and to date has more than 48 million views.
Michele has since created a page exclusively dedicated to Madelyn, who she says has been obsessed with Elsa since seeing “Frozen 2.”