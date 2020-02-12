



– It is a month into mating season for coyotes which means there could be more sightings and the coyotes are likely more aggressive.

The mating season began in mid-January and ends in early March.

Texas Parks and Wildlife explains male coyotes are out looking for food for their den and they are extremely territorial.

The agency says coyotes are scavengers and will eat just about anything, including small pets.

It’s an issue all North Texans should be aware of as these wild animals are not just in rural areas.

“Coyotes have always been a part of the landscape in Fort Worth. all the way out to the edges of the city,” said Fort Worth Code Compliance Director Brandon Bennett.

The best way to protect your dogs or cats is to keep them inside and when they do go out, walk them on a leash.

Wildlife experts also advise not leaving pet food or garbage outside.

Coyotes are often out and about around dawn or dusk.

Most of the time they’re not seen during the day unless they are rabid.

In late 2018, multiple people were attacked by an aggressive coyote in Frisco.

Texas Parks and Wildlife provided the following two-page document called, “Urban Coyotes in Dallas/Fort Worth.”