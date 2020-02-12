GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was shot and killed by Grand Prairie officers early Wednesday morning after he allegedly assaulted another person and threatened those officers with a knife, police said.
Police responded to the Budget Suites near Highway 360 and Interstate-30 at around 1 a.m. in regards to an assault in progress. According to police, a security guard at the complex called 911 about a man chasing them with a knife and that the suspect had already assaulted someone else.
Police said when officers arrived they found the man with a knife in the parking lot of the complex. According to police, the man started approaching the officers.
Police said the officers tried to deescalate the situation, but the man wasn’t cooperating and kept approaching them with the knife.
Two officers eventually fired their weapons at the man, according to police.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. He was later identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner as 30-year-old Dewayne Bowman. Police said he was a resident at the Budget Suites.
The condition of the person allegedly assaulted by the man is unknown at this time. There were no other injuries reported from the incident.