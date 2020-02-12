HALTOM CITY (CBSDFW.COM) – After close to a decade finding drugs, tracking down people and biting bad guys for the Haltom City Police Department, beloved K-9 F.I.L.O. has retired.
The Belgium Malinois rode around with his handler, Sgt. Russell, mostly during the nights and helped numerous agencies throughout Texas when they called for help.
The department said F.I.L.O. met hundreds of children at schools, attended every Haltom City Jr. Fire/Police camp, performed countless demonstrations and “received tons of head scratches and belly rubs from thankful citizens and delighted kids.”
He will retire to the country where he will spend the rest of his days with his handler just doing regular dog stuff such as chasing squirrels and tearing up slippers.
Merci pour votre service!