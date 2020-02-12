GRAND SALINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Grand Saline ISD has joined Rio Vista ISD in closing schools temporarily due to low attendance because of flu, strep and other student illnesses.
Grand Saline ISD, located in Van Zandt County about 70 miles east of Dallas, announced Wednesday, schools will be closed Thursday, February 13 and Friday, February 14.
Monday February 17 is a staff development day for employees, so students will not return to school until Tuesday, February 18.
The district said during that time, crews will continue to deep clean all areas of the school to help keep children well. The days will not need to be made up, Superintendent Micah Lewis said in a letter to parents, students and staff.
Lewis urged the following actions to help prevent the spread of illness:
Stay at home when sick.
Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or bent arm, and wash hands after using a tissue.
Keep hands away from nose, mouth and eyes.
Regularly disinfect commonly used surfaces using standard cleaning practices.