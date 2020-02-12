DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Mavericks’ all-star Luka Doncic is set to return to the lineup tonight against the Sacramento Kings. He had missed the past seven games due to a sprained ankle suffered in a scrimmage on January 30th.
Doncic, who participated in a five-on-five scrimmage on Monday, declared himself “ready” to return and noted he was “excited” yesterday while speaking with the media.
“I’m ready. I’ll try. I’m just excited to be back out there, just playing 🏀 “ pic.twitter.com/PNMXX1hSeP
Dallas Mavericks’ owner Marc Cuban told 105.3 The Fan added that Doncic is also ready for the NBA All-Star this coming Sunday.
“Luka’s back tonight. He’s so ready because he’s gotta play in this game in order to play in the All-Star game, so he was gearing (to play in this game) the whole time,” Cuban said. “We haven’t really had our first-string lineup together, and haven’t had any continuity with lineups in a long time. … So, we’re going to start getting our rotations down and hopefully come back after the All-Star game and get some momentum to really make some things happen.”
The Mavericks were 3-4 in the seven games Doncic sat out, and will surely be happy to welcome back the MVP candidate. For the season the Mavs are 5-6 in games without Doncic.
For the 2019-2020 season, Doncis is averaging 28.8 pts, 9.5 rebounds, and 8.7 assists. He also has a career-high 12 triple-doubles.
