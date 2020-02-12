ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The family of murdered Arlington teenager, Evan Lacey is hoping an increased reward of $6,000 will lead to information in the case.
His aunt, Tailar Lacey shared a flyer on Facebook showing the new reward amount.
City workers found Lacey’s body in a wooded area in the 7100 block of Webb Ferrell on January 3. It was so badly decomposed that the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office used fingerprint analysis to identify him.
Lacey’s family last saw him on December 17 as he left for work. They reported him missing two days later.
The 19-year-old’s car — a blue 2006 Dodge Magnum — was located the following weekend in the 4200 block South Hughes Avenue with blood inside.
Arlington Police Chief Will Johnson said detectives are investigating Lacey’s death as a homicide.