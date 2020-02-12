ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Arlington are looking for a man who lied about working for a reputable roofing company then accepted a $1,200 check from a couple and took off.

The man, who identified himself as “Michael” showed up their home in the 300 block of Circle Drive and knocked on the front door. He told the homeowners he was an employee of a roofing company they had actually used in the past — and that he was there to do some work on their roof before their warranty expired.

After the man took their payment for his “services” something felt off. Thus they called the roofing company, who told them they had not sent anyone to their home that day.

When a manager for the company looked at surveillance video captured by the homeowners’ RING doorbell, he said he did not recognize “Michael” and nobody matching his description works for them.

The company also checked out their roof and determined no new work had actually been done.

Surveillance video shows a newer model white pickup truck that “Michael” was driving.

We need your help to ID a theft suspect who hasn't been very honest about who he is. The man in this video falsely told a couple that he worked for a roofing company they'd used in the past — and made off with a check for work he never did. Visit our FB page for more info. pic.twitter.com/hrHBZNmj7A — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) February 12, 2020

If you think you recognize the suspect — or have any additional information about this crime, please call Detective Pue at (817) 459-5808. You can also leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at (817) 469-8477.