DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin recorded his team-leading 30th assist of the season last night at home in the team’s 4-1 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes. The assist also moves Seguin into the top 10 all-time assist leaders in franchise history.
With his assist last night, @tseguinofficial has moved into the top 10 for all-time franchise assists leaders.@Bridgestone | #GoStars pic.twitter.com/NbkhYd6SW2
— Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) February 12, 2020
The 28-year-old center has yet to score a goal since the start of 2020 but has added 10 assists (six of those coming on the power play). Seguin has had 62 shots on goal during his 17-game scoreless stretch and has put up 41 points on 204 shots during the season.
The Dallas Stars are 5-4-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.3 assists, and 3.6 penalties while giving up 2.0 goals per game over their last 10 games. The team sits in third place in the central division with a 32-19 record.
They travel to Canada for three games the Maple Leafs, Canadiens, and Senators starting Thursday.
