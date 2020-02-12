DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The University of North Texas is mourning the passing of Field Services Capt. David Owen who passed away on February 11 following a courageous battle with cancer.

Capt. Owen oversaw patrol officers who are on campus every day of the year, 24 hours a day, according to the university. He was previously in charge of Support Services, leading the police department’s reaccreditation every few years. He was active in the university community, serving on committees and attending UNT events.

“We have lost an important member of our community with the passing of Capt. Owen,” said Senior Vice President for Finance & Administration Bob Brown. “He was dedicated to the university community, especially to our students. He worked diligently to uphold the safety and security of our campus. In all that he did, he aimed to support the university and the UNT community. ”

Owen began his career at UNT in 2005 after earning a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and political science from Midwestern State University. He attended several leadership training programs including the 270th session of the FBI National Academy, the International Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators Executive Development Institute and the Institute for Law Enforcement Administration’s School of Police Supervision.

“Capt. Owen dedicated his life to serving the public,” says Chief Ed Reynolds. “He was a thoughtful leader who genuinely cared for people. His passing is a sincere loss for our department and the community.”

The UNT Police Department is honoring Owen with a temporary memorial in the lobby of the Sullivant Public Safety Center through Wednesday, February 19th. Anyone wishing to write a message or leave a card is welcome to stop by.

Owen is survived by his wife and six children.

His funeral will be at First Denton Church, 1100 Malone St, Denton, TX 76201 on February 17th at 2 p.m.