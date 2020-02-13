DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – City council voted unanimously on Wednesday night to add a second set of fire gear for every Dallas fire fighter, a purchase that Dallas Fire Fighters Association leaders said is integral to preventing and reducing occupational cancer.

The $9 million investment from the city will provide 1,750 sets fire gear (coats and pants) that will allow fire fighters to properly clean contaminated protective clothing while remaining available to respond to emergencies with their back-up gear.

“Dallas fire fighters are grateful to city council for realizing the impact that this vote has on fire fighter health and safety,” said Dallas Fire Fighters Association President Jim McDade. “Having the ability to change into a clean set of gear will go a long way toward reducing our fire fighters’ exposure to toxins that can cause cancer.”

Occupational job-related cancer is on the rise in the fire service due to the environment in which fire fighters work. Soot and smoke include carcinogenic agents that seep into the gear that protects fire fighters from heat and other hazards. Once those toxins settle into gear, they are difficult to remove without proper cleaning, a process that the Dallas Fire Department has implemented with specialized equipment in 19 of the city’s 58 fire stations. Until the gear is cleaned, it continues to expose fire fighters to the carcinogens every time it is worn.

“Every fire that we respond to exposes our fire fighters to carcinogenic soot and toxins,” McDade explained. “The second set of gear enables us to quickly change out the exposed gear for a set of clean gear and begin the process to remove the carcinogens. This helps your fire fighters stay ready to respond quickly and remove exposed gear from the fire trucks, reducing fire fighters’ exposure to those cancer-causing contaminants.”

The Dallas Fire Fighters Association also thanked City Manager TC Broadnax, Assistant City Manager Jon Fortune, and Dallas Fire Rescue command staff for their assistance with the council vote.

The new sets of gear are expected to be purchased immediately and delivery will begin as soon as June of this year.