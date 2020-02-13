DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Stars have announced today that right-winger Alexander Radulov has been placed on injured reserve, and that the team has recalled forward Jason Robertson from the Texas Stars.
Robertson was the Stars second-round pick in 2017 and is expected to make his NHL debut tonight versus the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Radulov had played in the team’s last outing against the Carolina Hurricanes after an upper-body injury kept the forward out of the team’s Sunday matchup against the St. Louis Blues. That was an injury sustained after a collision with Denis Gurianov of the Minnesota Wild last Friday.
Radulov has 15 goals and 31 points in 52 games for the Stars this season. His placement on injured reserve is retroactive to February 11th, and he is eligible for return next Tuesday, February 18th.
Robertson, who was the 39th overall section in 2017, currently leads the AHL’s Texas Stars 20 goals and 35 points in his 49 games as a rookie.
