ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Professional bull riders from across the globe are gathering in North Texas for this weekend’s PBR Global Cup featuring riding teams from the U.S., Mexico, Canada, Brazil, and Australia.
To kick things off, a mascot bull-riding competition was held at Texas Live! on Thursday featuring mascots like Rowdy from the Cowboys, Champ from the Mavericks and Scrappy from UNT.
After taking turns on a mechanical bull, trying to hold on as long as they could, “Rowdy” claimed the win with a 33-second ride.
Team Canada riders were on hand to judge the competition and to talk about the upcoming weekend.
Canadian Pro Rider Jared Parsonage said, “We all know each other, but at the end of the day you’re here representing your country, you’re wearing your flag and that means a lot and it means a lot to all of the countries so you want to win at the end of the day.”
The PBR Global Cup will be held at AT&T Stadium Saturday and Sunday.