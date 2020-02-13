  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    6:00 PMCBS 11 News at 6pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:70s POP MUSIC, American Top 40, Casey Kasem, CON FUNK SHUN, SIRIUS XM 70’S ON 7

(CBS 11) – Here is another “one and done” song from a band from Vallejo, California.

Con Funk Shun (formerly Project Soul) consist of Michael Cooper (vocals, guitar), Danny Thomas (keyboards), Karl Fuller, Paul Harrell, Felton Pilate (horns), Cedric Martin (bass) and Louis McCall (drums).

In 1976, the group signed with Mercury Records and by January 1978 released the song “Ffun.”

It rose to #23 on the Billboard Hot 100 but was a #1 hit on R&B charts.

They would chart one more time in 1981 with “Too Tight” but it barely made the Top 40 and spent only one week on Billboard.

You can hear this on SIRIUS XM 70s on 7 on encore airings of American Top 40 with Casey Kasem.

Comments

Leave a Reply