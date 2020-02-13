Comments
(CBS 11) – Here is another “one and done” song from a band from Vallejo, California.
Con Funk Shun (formerly Project Soul) consist of Michael Cooper (vocals, guitar), Danny Thomas (keyboards), Karl Fuller, Paul Harrell, Felton Pilate (horns), Cedric Martin (bass) and Louis McCall (drums).
In 1976, the group signed with Mercury Records and by January 1978 released the song “Ffun.”
It rose to #23 on the Billboard Hot 100 but was a #1 hit on R&B charts.
They would chart one more time in 1981 with “Too Tight” but it barely made the Top 40 and spent only one week on Billboard.
You can hear this on SIRIUS XM 70s on 7 on encore airings of American Top 40 with Casey Kasem.