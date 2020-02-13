Comments
COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – A former principal with Princeton ISD, Larry Preston Latham was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Service records show the 69-year-old was employed with the district from 1979 to May of 2002.
Latham started as an English teacher at the high school and was later an elementary and middle school principal.
The last position he held with the district was with a special drop-out recovery program from 1997-2002, according to a PISD spokesperson.