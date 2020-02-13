FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A former North Texas firefighter has been sentenced for his role in a crash that killed a baby in April 2018.
Alexander See will serve four months in jail and ten years probation after pleading guilty to intoxication manslaughter.
Prosecutors said the former White Settlement firefighter was drunk when he rear-ended a car on I-30 killing 6-month-old Reema Ghanim.
“As we argued to the jury, a first responder who has spent his career pulling people out of DWI wrecks should be acutely aware of the devastation that can be caused by driving on our streets while intoxicated,” said prosecutor Kacey Fickles. “We are grateful to the Fort Worth police and crime scene officers and first responders. The trauma they suffered from working this terrible crash scene was evidence of this senseless, selfish act that should never have happened.”