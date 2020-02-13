DFW AIRPORT (CBSDFW.COM) – With temperatures plummeting overnight, some of North Texas’ homeless seek shelter at DFW Airport.
They often come by train or by bus for a safe place to get out of the cold.
They say they like the airport because they have access to restrooms and electricity and no one bothers them if they stay out of people’s way.
Beatrix Cox who sleeps at the airport almost every night with her husband says Terminal A is typically packed with people seeking shelter on night’s like this.
“They can’t stand that cold. It’s cold out there. And if they homeless and don’t have no place to go, this is where they come to. They have no other choice,” explained Cox.
Cox said airport security usually won’t ask them to leave until around 5:00 a.m.