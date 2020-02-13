Filed Under:Alex Bregman, Apology, cheating, houston astros, Jim Crane, Jose Altuve, michael young, reaction, scandal, sign-stealing, Texas Rangers, Willie Calhoun


ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – The Houston Astros’ long-awaited apology for their electronic sign-stealing scandal came in a press conference in West Palm Beach, Florida this morning, and the apology fell flat.

Team owner Jim Crane drew the most criticism by saying that the sign-stealing “didn’t impact the game”, and that the Astros had a “good team” in 2017 when they won the World Series. Those comments drew the attention of Texas Rangers’ legend Michael Young.

Young tweeted after Crane’s comments that “of course it impacted the game.” Accusing Crane of playing the public for “fools”

Texas Rangers’ outfielder Willie Calhoun also tweeted about the press conference asking if for all MLB players to know what pitches are coming.

Media members from across the country also expressed their displeasure with how the Astros handled their apology.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred disciplined the Astros after he found the team broke rules by using electronics to steal signs during its run to the 2017 World Series championship and again in the 2018 season.

The Astros were fined $5 million, the maximum allowed under major league rules, and forfeited their next two first- and second-round amateur draft picks.

The investigation found that the Astros used the video feed from a center field camera to view and decode opposing catcher’s signs. Players banged on a trash can to signal to batters what was coming, believing it would improve chances of getting a hit.

