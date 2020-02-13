



The Houston Astros’ long-awaited apology for their electronic sign-stealing scandal came in a press conference in West Palm Beach, Florida this morning , and the apology fell flat.

Team owner Jim Crane drew the most criticism by saying that the sign-stealing “didn’t impact the game”, and that the Astros had a “good team” in 2017 when they won the World Series. Those comments drew the attention of Texas Rangers’ legend Michael Young.

Young tweeted after Crane’s comments that “of course it impacted the game.” Accusing Crane of playing the public for “fools”

Right…they did it because trash can acoustics are good for the soul. Yes, they had a good team. But of course it impacted the game. If it didn’t impact the game, why continue it? Don’t play the public for fools. Just apologize, be accountable, and move forward. https://t.co/Hf7iFL7FRz — Michael Young (@MikeyY626) February 13, 2020

Texas Rangers’ outfielder Willie Calhoun also tweeted about the press conference asking if for all MLB players to know what pitches are coming.

Let us know what pitches are coming and let’s just see how much it “doesn’t impact the game” 😂😂😂 — June Calhoun (@11WillieCalhoun) February 13, 2020

Media members from across the country also expressed their displeasure with how the Astros handled their apology.

Well I guess we see why the Astros organization has handled things so poorly, it starts at the top. Their owner Jim Crane is leading the way at embarrassing the organization with these answers. — Mike Golic (@espngolic) February 13, 2020

Crane says that he doesn't think the sign-stealing impacted the game. "We won the World Series and we'll leave it at that."

Why would the players have done it, if it had no impact? And if it had no impact, what are they apologizing for? — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) February 13, 2020

Players are being painted as unable to think on their own and were misguided by the club's leaders. The best I can say about this day so far is it's meeting expectations. — Alyson Footer (@alysonfooter) February 13, 2020

Commissioner Manfred's decision to not discipline the players involved in the Astros cheating scandal continues to look more troubling. Of course they won't talk about it or admit to it, and they've been empowered not to. — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) February 13, 2020

This #Astros press conference 😳😂😂😂😂😂 — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) February 13, 2020

This isn’t an apology. Don’t think anyone who isn’t an Astros diehard finds this acceptable. https://t.co/ULsR3cYU3g — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 13, 2020

Jim Crane: "We're apologizing because we broke the rules." He won't concede breaking the rules gave the Astros an advantage. This press conference was an absolute disaster for the Astros. — Bill Shaikin (@BillShaikin) February 13, 2020

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred disciplined the Astros after he found the team broke rules by using electronics to steal signs during its run to the 2017 World Series championship and again in the 2018 season.

The Astros were fined $5 million, the maximum allowed under major league rules, and forfeited their next two first- and second-round amateur draft picks.

The investigation found that the Astros used the video feed from a center field camera to view and decode opposing catcher’s signs. Players banged on a trash can to signal to batters what was coming, believing it would improve chances of getting a hit.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)