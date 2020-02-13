Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s a race against the clock ahead of tonight’s expected hard freeze for workers at North Haven Gardens as they scramble to cover plants and bring flowers inside.
“We are optimistic that we are going to be OK on our plant material,” said Tommy Rowden with North Haven Gardens. “We have a lot of stuff that has already been hardened off and so just with a light covering of our frost cloths that helps bring up the ambient temperature from 5-8 degrees intact, so it will help keep the blooms intact.”
The longtime business took a devastating hit from the October tornado, wiping out almost all its covered buildings.
The nursery’s large greenhouse was destroyed as well as its retail center and cafe. Thus, workers spent the day stuffing as many plants as they could into temporary heated greenhouses. They also covered the rose garden in the back with frost protection cloths, which they are hoping will keep the temperature of them just enough to survive the night.
The owners said they hope Thursday night’s freeze is the last one of the season and that they will be able to rebuild before the next one.