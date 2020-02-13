DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s a race against the clock ahead of tonight’s expected hard freeze for workers at North Haven Gardens as they scramble to cover plants and bring flowers inside.

“We are optimistic that we are going to be OK on our plant material,” said Tommy Rowden with North Haven Gardens. “We have a lot of stuff that has already been hardened off and so just with a light covering of our frost cloths that helps bring up the ambient temperature from 5-8 degrees intact, so it will help keep the blooms intact.”