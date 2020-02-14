DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 17-year-old has been arrested and charged with kidnapping after police said he stole a vehicle with a child inside Thursday morning.
According to police, the incident started at around 7:45 a.m. when the child’s mother stopped at a donut shop in the 9100 block of Bruton Road. Police said she left the car running with her 8-year-old son inside as she went into the store.
Police said the suspect got into the car and drove off with the child still inside.
Police were able to use GPS coordinates from the vehicle’s dealership to track the suspect. This eventually led officers to an area on Bruton Road, where they found the vehicle and the suspect.
Police said the suspect realized he was spotted and ran away from the vehicle with another female passenger. They were both later found in the 2000 block of Lewiston Avenue.
The child was found unharmed at a nearby elementary school, police said.
The 17-year-old has been charged with kidnapping and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. It’s currently unknown if the the female passenger will face any charges.