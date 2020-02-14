DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) is reporting the 17th flu-related death in Dallas County for the 2019- 2020 season.
The patient was 54 with underlying medical conditions and lived in Dallas.
“This latest death is another reminder that flu is serious and remains at high levels in our community. It is still not too late to get the flu vaccine if you have not already done so, and practice prevention measures”, said Dr. Philip Huang, DCHHS Director and Health Authority. “Getting the flu vaccine is especially important for persons with chronic health conditions, such as asthma, diabetes, or heart disease to decrease their risk of severe flu illness. Practicing everyday preventive actions can also help slow the spread of influenza and other respiratory illnesses. These steps include frequent hand washing, covering your coughs/sneezes with a tissue or into your elbow and staying home if you have flu-like symptoms. Finally, if you do get sick with the flu, take antiviral medications if your doctor prescribes them.”
So far, 16 adults and one child has died from the flu in the county.
In addition, there are two possible influenza-associated pediatric deaths that are pending Medical Examiner’s determination of cause of death.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends a yearly flu vaccine for all persons aged six months and older, with rare exception.
DCHHS recently announced free flu vaccines for adults and children at all DCHHS immunizations clinic locations.
All free flu vaccines are extended to adults and children at the following community events:
Wednesday, February 19, 2020 Union Gospel Mission 3211 Irving Blvd. Dallas, TX 75247 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Saturday, February 22, 2020 Pleasant Grove Christian Church 1324 Pleasant Dr. Dallas, TX 75217 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Monday, February 24, 2020 Mexican Consulate 1210 River Bend Dr. Dallas, TX 75247 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.