



Nama Fitness

Photo: Nama Fitness/Yelp

Interested in getting intel on the newest businesses to open in Dallas? From a Spanish eatery to a beignet shop, read on to see the latest hot spots to arrive recently.

Nama Fitness, a yoga and meditation center, recently opened its doors at 5619 Dyer St., Suite 105, in Upper Greenville. Considering it’s garnered five stars out of three reviews on Yelp thus far, the new studio has gotten quite a stellar response.

Per the business’ Facebook page, Nama Fitness offers various mat exercise and meditation classes for groups of all levels. Included with membership is access to an online library of recorded sessions for guests who wish to experience a class remotely.

Sketches of Spain

Photo: Meredith S./Yelp

Now open at 321 N. Zang Blvd. in Oak Cliff is Sketches of Spain, a Spanish restaurant.

On the menu, anticipate small plates such as goat cheese or mushrooms with orange, steak tartare, assorted paellas and entrees like boiled octopus, low-cooked lamb shank and braised boneless oxtail.

Funny Library Coffee Shop

Photo: Funny Library Coffee Shop/Yelp

Head over to 1445 Turtle Creek Blvd. in Dallas’ Design District and you’ll encounter Funny Library Coffee Shop, a cafe that offers coffee, tea, juices, smoothies and more.

Funny Library Coffee Shop provides a library-inspired setting for clients to socialize, work on laptops, sip on a coffee beverage or enjoy a pastry.

Le Bon Temps

Photo: Le Bon Temps/Yelp

Le Bon Temps is a bakery and cafe that debuted recently at 2932 Main St., Suite 103, in Deep Ellum.

This new establishment specializes in handmade deep-fried beignets, coffee and ice creams inspired by the French Quarter.