DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A 5-year-old boy was shot by his older brother who was playing with his parent’s pistol Friday night, Dallas police said.

The child — who has not been identified — is currently being transported from a home in the 1800 block of Stella Avenue to a nearby hospital.

CBS 11 reporter Andrea Lucia spoke to the victim’s neighbor who said the little boy was hit in the shoulder but is expected to survive.

Officials said the shooting was an accident and that the child is conscious at this time.

