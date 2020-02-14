MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders rallied supporters at the Mesquite Arena Friday night.

In an interview with CBS 11 shortly before the event, Sanders predicted he will win the Texas primary on Super Tuesday March 3.

When asked how he will do that given his tight race with Pete Buttigieg and the fact Mike Bloomberg is spending millions of dollars on TV ads in Texas, Sanders said, “Well, we’re not going to outspend Mr Bloomberg. I think people understand in their heart of hearts it’s not about billionaires buying an election and that’s what he’s doing.”

Sanders’ campaign says nearly 5,400 supporters showed up at the Mesquite Arena.

He pushed for his proposals to deal with climate change aggressively and take on the oil and gas industry, Medicare for All, and free tuition to public colleges.

Some Democrats say they’re worried that Bernie Sanders describes himself a Democratic Socialist.

CBS 11 political reporter Jack Fink: “What do you say to real Democratic voters, not party leaders who are genuinely concerned you’re too far to the left to win a broad enough coalition to beat President Trump?”

Sen. Bernie Sanders: “What I say is in order to beat Donald Trump, we’re going to need the largest voter turnout in the history of this country. Our campaign is in a position to do that.”

Sanders said at the end of the day he believes moderates will join him in defeating President Trump.

The Trump campaign calls Sanders a radical socialist.

A new Texas poll out Friday by UT and the Texas Tribune shows Sanders in first place, two points ahead of Joe Biden.