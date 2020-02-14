DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – After coming in a close second in New Hampshire and winning in Iowa, former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg said his message will win over Democrats in Texas, a state with far more Latinos and African-Americans.

But polls in Texas and nationally show Buttigieg remains in fifth place and he doesn’t poll well among African-American and Latino voters.

During a satellite interview, we asked Buttigieg what he says people of color who live in more diverse states, given the criticism he faced as Mayor about his city’s police department.

“So I’m welcoming the opportunity to engage Latino voters and African-American voters,” said Buttigieg.

Buttigieg has come under fire for his record as Mayor of South Bend, Indiana where federal data reportedly shows African-Americans were about four times more likely to be arrested for marijuana possession than whites, and where the number of African-Americans serving as police officers dropped from 11% to 6%

The city is about 26% African-American.

Buttigieg said he’ll campaign with African-American elected leaders from his city who support him.

“Not because we have been able to solve every problem or get everything perfect, but because of the results we’ve gotten on the ground: cutting black poverty dramatically, cutting black unemployment, supporting Latino residents with Spanish language resources and making sure there was municipal ID for those who are not able to get other forms of identification.”

When it comes to the Democratic primary, Eddie Reeves, a Democrat in Dallas, said he finds himself in a strange predicament.

“I don’t ever remember being this close to the primary and being undecided ever since I started voting.”

Reeves said his number one goal is to find a candidate who can and will beat President Donald Trump.

Reeves said while Buttigieg has run a great campaign, he has not closed the deal. “I don’t know a whole lot about his record, but what little I’ve heard some of it gives me some pause. One of the ways I gauge it, frankly is I’ve not seen any African-Americans from his hometown where he’s Mayor on the national stump for him very much.”

Two South Bend Common Council Members, Sharon McBride and Karen White support Buttigieg, while another, Henry Davis, Jr. has criticized him for not dealing with problems facing African-Americans there.

Buttigieg said his campaign is about bringing real progressive change.

“Empowering workers, expecting corporations to pay their fair share delivering healthcare, confronting gun violence, doing something about climate change.”

On Friday afternoon, the Buttigieg campaign released a plan to “invest in building a stronger future for Black America.”

He said he and his campaign are planning to return to Texas before the March 3rd Super Tuesday primary.